Renasant Bank Acquires Shares of 3,160 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Renasant Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 51,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSM opened at $118.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $613.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

