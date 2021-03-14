Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 56,957 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $22,090,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $548.57 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $560.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $499.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.31.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.19.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total value of $1,489,281.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at $11,596,869.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total transaction of $662,098.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,311.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

