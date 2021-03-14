Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $21.23 Million Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 815,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $21,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camping World alerts:

NYSE CWH opened at $41.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $43.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is -55.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CWH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 590,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $22,554,555.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $131,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,477,422 shares of company stock worth $56,679,253. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.