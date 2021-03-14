Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $19 Million Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 820,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 301,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $19,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HP. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. Bank of America lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

In other news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $34,559.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

