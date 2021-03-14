Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.81% of Utah Medical Products worth $20,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UTMD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Utah Medical Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

UTMD stock opened at $92.65 on Friday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.33 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.52. The company has a market capitalization of $337.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Utah Medical Products, Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

