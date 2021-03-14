Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 209.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 573,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $20,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $45.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BHF shares. Barclays started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

