Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 78,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.85% of Safety Insurance Group worth $21,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 120.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

SAFT stock opened at $85.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.50 and a 200-day moving average of $74.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.45 and a 12 month high of $91.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.29.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.23. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, VP James Berry sold 2,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $228,603.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,314 shares of company stock worth $347,150 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

