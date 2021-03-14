Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $20,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QCR by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of QCR by 517.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

QCRH opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $757.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.14. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.08.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

