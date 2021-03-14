Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 782,100 Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 782,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.80% of Spirit Airlines as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAVE. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $38.62 on Friday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $39.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America raised Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

