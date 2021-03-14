Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CEO Sells $250,156.05 in Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CEO Sergio Traversa sold 7,017 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $250,156.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,293.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sergio Traversa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Sergio Traversa sold 1,930 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $68,090.40.

On Monday, February 8th, Sergio Traversa sold 3,313 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $116,054.39.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Sergio Traversa sold 3,278 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $114,959.46.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Sergio Traversa sold 600 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $21,090.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Sergio Traversa sold 2,170 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $77,208.60.

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.32. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $595.59 million, a PE ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,882,000 after buying an additional 280,318 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 707.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 54,281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 34,732 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,907,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

