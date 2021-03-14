Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,023,000 after acquiring an additional 479,499 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,686,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 277.7% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 141,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 104,351 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,393,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,199,000 after acquiring an additional 53,807 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 106,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 51,982 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $115.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.04 and its 200 day moving average is $96.70. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $115.07.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

