Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,699 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,316,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $163,387,000 after purchasing an additional 194,167 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 238.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,060 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 199.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,593,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,846 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,966,000 after purchasing an additional 384,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,734,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 132,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $7,967,587.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 17,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,125,907.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,733,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,358,434 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

STX stock opened at $76.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average of $58.59. Seagate Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.70.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

