Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $56.43 and a one year high of $60.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.04.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.