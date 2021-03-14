Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,648 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE:IBM opened at $127.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.07. The firm has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $135.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.