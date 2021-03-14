Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2,650.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $716.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $715.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $666.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $109.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

