Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,796 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.26% of Redfin worth $18,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth $697,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at about $2,211,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $227,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,380.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $2,192,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,775,207.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $5,356,920 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RDFN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

RDFN stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.22 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.08.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. Analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.