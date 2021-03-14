RED Price Tops $0.0058 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 13th. One RED coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, RED has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. RED has a market cap of $755,033.67 and $157,345.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.58 or 0.00366543 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000576 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

