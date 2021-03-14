Red Cedar Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Red Cedar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,745,000 after purchasing an additional 933,976 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,575 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,769,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,067,000 after acquiring an additional 543,541 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,850,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,554,000 after acquiring an additional 204,181 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $159.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.80.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

