Realty Income’s (O) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on O. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a conviction-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.18.

NYSE:O opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average is $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $814,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

