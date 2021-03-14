Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Get Ready Capital alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RC. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ready Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.04.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $825.30 million, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $15.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,540,000 after acquiring an additional 152,116 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 13,874 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $1,295,000. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.