Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Lowered by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,080,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,367 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 3.8% of Davis Selected Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $792,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.52. 6,075,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,559,462. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $119.31 billion, a PE ratio of -67.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.82.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.