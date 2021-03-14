Raymond James Raises Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to $28.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TRMLF. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $32.00 to $35.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.03.

OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $20.93 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

