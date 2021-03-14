Raymond James Increases Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $480.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.60.

TFX stock opened at $423.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $221.27 and a 52 week high of $425.30. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security Asset Management grew its position in Teleflex by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,556,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

