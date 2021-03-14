Raymond James Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on YRI. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

TSE YRI opened at C$5.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 26.52. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.11 and a 1 year high of C$9.29.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$601.91 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 5,986 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total value of C$34,359.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,517 shares in the company, valued at C$657,327.58. Also, Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 7,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.96, for a total transaction of C$41,845.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,237,743. Insiders have sold 119,902 shares of company stock worth $671,610 over the last 90 days.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

