Raymond James Boosts The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Price Target to $42.00

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities upped their price target on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average of $25.95.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $445,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,783,697.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 252.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the third quarter valued at $154,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

