RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

RAPT opened at $22.29 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.52.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

