Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) vs. NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Head-To-Head Review

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) and NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Rambus and NVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rambus -17.06% -3.28% -2.40% NVE 54.35% 15.18% 14.90%

82.0% of Rambus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of NVE shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Rambus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of NVE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rambus and NVE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rambus $224.03 million 9.90 -$90.42 million ($0.30) -66.17 NVE $25.41 million 13.86 $14.53 million N/A N/A

NVE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rambus.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rambus and NVE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rambus 0 2 2 0 2.50 NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rambus presently has a consensus target price of $19.80, indicating a potential downside of 0.25%. Given Rambus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rambus is more favorable than NVE.

Risk & Volatility

Rambus has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVE has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NVE beats Rambus on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0. The company also provides memory interface solutions that include HBM Gen2 and GDDR6; and security IP cores and protocols, as well as a portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products. In addition, it offers technology licenses to support the implementation and adoption of technology in their products or services; and a range of services, which include know-how and technology transfer, product design and development, system integration, and other services. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and distributors. Rambus Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers for industrial Internet of Things market. In addition, it engages in the research and development, and licensing of spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

