RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for RadNet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RadNet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $23.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. RadNet has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.62 million. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 174,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 412,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,796,307.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $57,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,064.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,500 shares of company stock worth $1,447,625 in the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

