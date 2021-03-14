Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Update

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a growth of 152.0% from the February 11th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:QUISF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. 58,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,608. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72.
About Quisitive Technology Solutions
