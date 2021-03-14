Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Update

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a growth of 152.0% from the February 11th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QUISF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. 58,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,608. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.