Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Short Interest Up 166.8% in February

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, an increase of 166.8% from the February 11th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS:QTRHF opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. Quarterhill has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.45.
Quarterhill Company Profile
Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.