QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Raised by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,657 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $28,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $129.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.93. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $147.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Standpoint Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

