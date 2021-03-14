QASH Trading 10.3% Higher This Week (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One QASH token can currently be bought for about $0.0782 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QASH has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a market capitalization of $27.36 million and $359,527.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00048212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.42 or 0.00636774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00068841 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00024907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00034763 BTC.

About QASH

QASH is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

QASH Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

