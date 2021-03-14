Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for PQ Group Holdings Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:PQG)

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) – KeyCorp cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PQ Group in a report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PQ Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get PQ Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PQG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PQ Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.92.

NYSE PQG opened at $17.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. PQ Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $18.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49. PQ Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $281.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. PQ Group’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,649,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,305,000 after buying an additional 539,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PQ Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,996,000 after acquiring an additional 78,337 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PQ Group by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,210,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,518,000 after acquiring an additional 632,261 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PQ Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,712,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,426,000 after acquiring an additional 48,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of PQ Group in the fourth quarter worth $8,079,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.