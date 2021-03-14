Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Reduced by Analyst

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

TSE OGC opened at C$1.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.19. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$1.16 and a 52-week high of C$4.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -7.83.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

