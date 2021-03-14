Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Reduced by Analyst

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gamida Cell in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.27). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.18) EPS.

GMDA has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gamida Cell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of GMDA stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24. Gamida Cell has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.03.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.34).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Gamida Cell by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,052,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274,746 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gamida Cell by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,548,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 914,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gamida Cell by 4,508.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 429,860 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter worth about $3,184,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter worth about $1,343,000.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

