Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chevron in a report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.81.

NYSE:CVX opened at $111.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.91 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.86 and its 200 day moving average is $85.35. Chevron has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 28.0% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Chevron by 446.8% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 57,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 47,374 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.6% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 893,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,306,000 after buying an additional 21,156 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

