Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Qualtrics International Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) – Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Qualtrics International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.94.

NYSE XM opened at $37.83 on Friday. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.