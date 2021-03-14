Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $102.90

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.90 and traded as high as $104.25. Puma shares last traded at $104.25, with a volume of 101 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Puma alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.66.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.