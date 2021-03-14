Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,070 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 345,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $28,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,367 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,982 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,609,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,960,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,635,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,827,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,348,000 after acquiring an additional 756,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $74.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.60 and its 200-day moving average is $80.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $188.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

