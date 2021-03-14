Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $25.57 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,812,716 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,736 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $25,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 595.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of UBS stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.