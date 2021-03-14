Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,650 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $14,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 63,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth $266,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI opened at $158.68 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.65.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,600 shares of company stock worth $1,063,860 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.78.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.