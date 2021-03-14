Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,586,992 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 182,964 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Kinross Gold worth $18,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,271,980,000 after buying an additional 13,911,897 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,452,778 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,827,000 after buying an additional 4,119,996 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,685,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,266,000 after buying an additional 5,255,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,242,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,840,000 after buying an additional 557,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,198,702 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,132,000 after buying an additional 4,605,403 shares during the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

KGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “focus list” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

