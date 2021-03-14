Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 917 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,721 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James set a $32.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.12.

NYSE FCX opened at $37.42 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -415.73 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

