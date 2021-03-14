Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 3,017 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,071,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,116,000 after purchasing an additional 103,722 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 577,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,318,000 after purchasing an additional 215,504 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 139,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 84,768 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit stock opened at $94.53 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $101.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.38. The company has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

