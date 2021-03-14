Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,414 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

NYSE YUM opened at $104.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.54 and its 200 day moving average is $101.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $269,362.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,433.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,553,370.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,394 shares of company stock worth $1,007,112 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

