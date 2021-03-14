Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,443,000. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 64,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $108.73 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $110.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

