Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $6.29 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TT opened at $163.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.97 and a 200 day moving average of $139.32. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.86. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.72.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

