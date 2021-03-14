Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Roku by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $84,828,000. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $1,328,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 441.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 4,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.05, for a total transaction of $1,996,573.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,706,701.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total transaction of $11,220,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,158,763.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 770,515 shares of company stock valued at $298,584,820 in the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROKU. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.37.

Roku stock opened at $359.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $416.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.52 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

