Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Prudential (NYSE:PUK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
PUK stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. Prudential has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $43.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66.
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.
