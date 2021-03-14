Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Prudential (NYSE:PUK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

PUK stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. Prudential has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $43.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,679,000 after buying an additional 180,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,596,000 after buying an additional 136,814 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the third quarter worth $2,812,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the third quarter worth $2,244,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,931,000 after buying an additional 42,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

