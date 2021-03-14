Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Receives $157.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NYSE PRLB traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.90. 454,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,493. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $286.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.24 and a beta of 1.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRLB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,160,000 after purchasing an additional 298,655 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Proto Labs by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,045,000 after acquiring an additional 186,263 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,590,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,008,000 after acquiring an additional 186,240 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,566,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,870,000 after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,608,000.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

